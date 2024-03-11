TD Securities Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$18.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

