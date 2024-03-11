TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $410.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $355.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.11.

NASDAQ WING opened at $353.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $375.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a 200 day moving average of $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

