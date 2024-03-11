TD Cowen Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,026.25. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

