Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 174.99 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.91 Editas Medicine $78.12 million 9.43 -$153.22 million ($2.05) -4.39

Analyst Recommendations

Editas Medicine has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 4 5 0 2.56

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 144.20%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Volatility & Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% N/A -90.72% Editas Medicine -196.12% -42.95% -30.49%

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

