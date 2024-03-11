TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $12.57

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.29. TaskUs shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 28,397 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

