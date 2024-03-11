Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.80

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1865119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 233,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.