Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.50% of Targa Resources worth $478,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $104.30. 559,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

