Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,385.70 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,385.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1851064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.07.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

