TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.50. 1,763,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,538,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 0.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

