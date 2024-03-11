Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

TAIT stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

