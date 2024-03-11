T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,983,724 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.31. 395,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,237. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

