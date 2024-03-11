Swipe (SXP) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $313.82 million and $82.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 596,926,606 coins and its circulating supply is 596,930,604 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

