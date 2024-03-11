Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

SGHC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Super Group by 297.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 533,610 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Super Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

