Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 1306564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Specifically, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $684.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.