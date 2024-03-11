SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.16. 72,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 358,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

