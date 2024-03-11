Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
