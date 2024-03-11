Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

