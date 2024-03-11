StockNews.com Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to “Buy”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

