StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “Hold”

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MX stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.