StockNews.com Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Sell

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

