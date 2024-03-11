StockNews.com Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in National Bank by 27.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

