StockNews.com Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Hold

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

