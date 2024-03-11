StockNews.com Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 627,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

