StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.