StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

