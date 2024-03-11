StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

