StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

