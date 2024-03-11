StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
