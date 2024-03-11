StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

