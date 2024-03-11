StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

