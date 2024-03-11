StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

