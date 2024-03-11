StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.