StockNews.com Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $134.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $168,567,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.