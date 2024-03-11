Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 334% compared to the typical volume of 1,988 call options.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $61.38. 217,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,230. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $421.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 5,241.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.