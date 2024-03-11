Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,227 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 11,740 put options.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. 1,716,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,289. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

