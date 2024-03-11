Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,970 call options.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $612.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775,050 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

