Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,697 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average volume of 2,340 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 159,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.25%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,864.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.