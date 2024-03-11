Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,697 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average volume of 2,340 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.
Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.25%.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,864.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
