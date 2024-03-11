Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,443% compared to the average volume of 545 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DVY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

