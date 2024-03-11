Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 11th (ABIO, ACOR, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, ARCB, ATHX, BCLI, BDL)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). They issued an overweight rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI). They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a neutral rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

