Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$16.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

TSE ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

