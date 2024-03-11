Steve Filton Sells 35,000 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 737,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,326. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

