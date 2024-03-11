Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.70

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 56072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $3,547,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.