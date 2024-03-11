SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Rod Antal Sells 52,066 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62.

SSR Mining Price Performance

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 536,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,649. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.