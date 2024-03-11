Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 752,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

