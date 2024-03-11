Sprott Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXRFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 42.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth $138,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Vox Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.