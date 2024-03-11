Sprott Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 42.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth $138,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Vox Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

