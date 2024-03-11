Sprott Inc. Purchases 40,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GoldMining in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,739. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. GoldMining Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

