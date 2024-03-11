Sprott Inc. Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 50,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

