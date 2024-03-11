Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.24. 49,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

