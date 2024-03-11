Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,894 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 169.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,620. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

