Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

