Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 7,197 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.92. 11,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.15 and a 200-day moving average of $559.72. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.75 and a 52 week high of $768.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

