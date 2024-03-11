Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.63. 11,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,918. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.